Scottish Power signs $1.6 billion wind turbine deal for East Anglia Three















MADRID/LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Iberdrola-owned (IBE.MC) Scottish Power said it had formalised a 1.3 billion pound ($1.6 billion) contract with Siemens Gamesa (GAM.HA) to supply wind turbines for its East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in Britain.

The wind farm, which will be located off the coast of Norfolk, will have a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts (GW) and be capable of supplying enough low-carbon energy to supply 1.3 million UK homes, the company said.

The 95 turbines, each with a capacity of 14.7 megawatts, will be made by Siemens Energy's Spanish unit Siemens Gamesa. The wind farm is expected to become operational in 2026.

($1 = 0.8121 pounds)

Reporting by Inti Landauro in Madrid and Nina Chestney in London; Editing by Jan Harvey











