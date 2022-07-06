SEC's Gary Gensler: ‘There needs to be clear rules of the road for disclosing climate risk'

May 31 - After many years of lagging behind Europe, sustainable finance is starting to take off in the United States. This is thanks to increased interest from investors, the prospect of new rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the growing availability of data as well as the tools to interpret it.

The proposed rules on disclosure of climate risks from the SEC earlier this year, which will mandate the collection and publication of climate risk data, signal that sustainability is becoming firmly part of the mainstream in U.S. business and finance.

The SEC's chair, Gary Gensler, was one of the keynote speakers at Reuters Events’ Responsible Business USA summit in New York in April. In a recorded interview with Reuters’ financial regulation correspondent, Katanga Johnson, he said: “Climate disclosures are already happening, and investors are already making use of information about climate risks.” But he added that there was no uniformity to how climate risk disclosures are made at the moment, making it difficult for investors to make meaningful comparisons. “Companies and investors alike would benefit from clear rules of the road,” Gensler added. “Our role is to bring consistency and comparability.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Mindy Lubber, chief executive at sustainable finance not-for-profit Ceres, agreed. “We can’t address climate fully and comprehensively without knowing what the problem is – what our emissions are, where they’re coming from, who is responsible and how we stop them,” she said. “There is no way to manage these emissions if we don’t measure them.”

But Lubber also highlighted the limitations to the proposed new rule. “All the SEC rule does is require disclosure. It doesn’t mandate bringing your carbon footprint down. We need to translate words into deeds and science-based targets.”

U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler told Reuters that companies would benefit from clear rules on climate disclosures. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

The conference heard that one of the big barriers to both reporting on climate risk and acting to mitigate it is lack of actionable data. Christina Shim, head of strategy and sustainability, AI applications at IBM, said that “around 60-70% of data that is collected is not being acted on. There is still a lot of confusion about where to source data”. Without data, businesses cannot meet their net zero carbon targets, decarbonise their supply chains or open them up to transparency and traceability, she said.

Anoushka Mehta, head of ESG banking, Americas, at HSBC, said financial institutions with net-zero commitments – to reduce their carbon emissions in line with climate science – have a big role to play in the energy transition of the wider economy.

HSBC has committed to become net zero in its own operations by 2030 and for its financed emissions by 2050. “We’re thinking about how this is built into our own business lines and how we’re supporting our clients on their transition.”

She said banks should be prepared to outline their net-zero ambitions to clients. “Demonstrate that you are on this journey, practise what you preach. Then, help to drive industry standards and global policy, which will help create and scale markets. Financial institutions have played a big role in helping to create clarity around what investors are looking for.”

There is also a confusing reporting landscape, with a lot of different industry standards for companies to deal with, such as the Taskforce for Climate-related Disclosures, CDP, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and the forthcoming standards from the International Sustainability Standards Board. But , said Jaymin Desai, director of strategy at software platform OneTrust, said many of the metrics are transferable. Companies need to work out “what are the data points that go into the different frameworks and how easy is it to translate them from one to another”.

He added that the main reason companies have started focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues is due to pressure from investors, who are taking a much more active stance across all ESG issues, and across all asset classes.

Tesla is testament to the value of sustainable investing. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

Jennifer Grancio is chief executive of activist investor group Engine No. 1, which last year forced out three of four Exxon directors it targeted over what the firm called the company's slow response to climate change. She told the summit that investors “want to know that over time, their portfolios are driving profitability and value creation. Our job is to look at each company and their externalities. It creates opportunities to support companies like GM and Ford that are on the right path and help them create value in the transition."

She added that there are also a lot of areas where GM, for example, could move more quickly. “As investors, it’s very important to support companies making the transition," she said. "There are also examples like Exxon, where the governance was egregious and they were not looking at the huge externality of carbon emissions of their business and thinking about ways to solve it.”

Divestment was not the answer. “If we all divest from fossil fuel companies, there is no one that is a shareholder telling them to find another way to make money.”

Perhaps the best illustration of the value of sustainable investing is the fact that at current share prices, Tesla is worth more than GM and Ford together, Lubber said. “Five years ago, we would have thought that was the most insane quote. But they got ahead of the curve and now their demand can’t be met. We have all got to get ahead of the curve and find a way to make our products more sustainable.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Ethical Corporation Magazine, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.