Shell pulls out of large carbon capture project in northern England















LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) has decided to pull out of the Northern Endurance Partnership, one of Britain's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects aimed at decarbonising industrial clusters.

Shell said it had decided to pull out of the NEP project following a review of its strategy and portfolio and will focus on the Acorn CCS project in Scotland, of which it is the technical developer.

"We remain committed to helping the (British) Government realise its ambition of four industrial CCS clusters by 2030," it said.

Britain's National Grid (NG.L) has already exited the project, a company spokesperson confirmed. National Grid is in discussions to transfer its interest in the Humber onshore systems, part of the project, to NEP, they added.

The BP-led (BP.L) Northern Endurance Partnership, aims to develop infrastructure to transport and store about 20 million tonnes per year of CO2 from industrial clusters in Teesside and Humberside to under the seabed in the southern North Sea from 2030.

