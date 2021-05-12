Skip to main content

Sustainable BusinessSibur's sustainability-tied loan conducive to possible IPO - manager

Reuters
2 minute read

Russian petrochemical company Sibur (SIBUR.UL) has taken out a loan where interest rates are pegged to environmental targets, a move that could help pave the way for a potential initial public offering (IPO), a company's senior manager said on Wednesday.

Sibur said earlier on Wednesday that it had obtained a $50 million loan from UniCredit (CRDI.MI) with an interest rate that is linked to its sustainability performance, becoming the first Russian petrochemical company to do so.

Peter O'Brien, a member of Sibur's management board, said in emailed comments that the predominant share of available financing tools will be linked to ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) performance in next 3 to 5 years.

Sibur has been considering an IPO for years. The size of a potential offering has previously been estimated at up to $3 billion.

"If and when the shareholders of Sibur decide to proceed with an IPO, our ESG-linked financing initiatives, agreements (and performance vs the required metrics in these agreements) will further enhance our ESG profile and credibility," O'Brien said.

"This is important to an increasing range of investors (providers of all types of capital)."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 2:54 PM UTCAmazon wins $303 mln court fight in blow to EU tax crusade

Amazon (AMZN.O) won its fight against an EU order to pay about 250 million euros ($303 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg in a blow to competition chief Margrethe Vestager's crusade against preferential deals.

Sustainable BusinessEU to tighten pollution laws to clean up air and water
Sustainable BusinessFactbox: German government agrees on tougher climate targets
Sustainable BusinessCineworld investors approve management pay, but discontent grows
Sustainable BusinessRussia should get firms to pay environmental fines from profits, says PM

Russia should get companies to pay compensation for environmental damage from their net profits rather than expenses after Nornickel's payment of a $2 billion fine for a fuel spill reduced its tax base, the prime minister said on Wednesday.