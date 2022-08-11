1 minute read
Siemens will not ditch Siemens Energy stake -CFO
ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will not sell its stake in Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) despite a 2.7 billion euro ($2.79 billion) writedown in the value of its investment, Siemens Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said on Thursday.
Siemens Energy plans to finance its 4 billion euro bid for loss-making Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) partly through a capital increase. Siemens owns 35% in Siemens Energy, which it spun off in 2020.
"It would be unwise in such a situation to add extra volatility to the share price of Siemens Energy price by selling our shares at this point in time," Thomas told reporters.
($1 = 0.9683 euros)
Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely
