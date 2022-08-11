Siemens will not ditch Siemens Energy stake -CFO

A logo is seen at Siemens Energy's site on the day of German Chancellor OIaf Scholz's visit, during which he saw a gas turbine meant to be transported to the compressor station of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Russia, in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will not sell its stake in Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) despite a 2.7 billion euro ($2.79 billion) writedown in the value of its investment, Siemens Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said on Thursday.

Siemens Energy plans to finance its 4 billion euro bid for loss-making Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) partly through a capital increase. Siemens owns 35% in Siemens Energy, which it spun off in 2020.

"It would be unwise in such a situation to add extra volatility to the share price of Siemens Energy price by selling our shares at this point in time," Thomas told reporters.

($1 = 0.9683 euros)

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely

