Singapore, Airbus to study hydrogen use in aviation

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Singapore is teaming up with Airbus to study the potential use of hydrogen in aircraft operations as part of a broad agreement on sustainable aviation, the city-state's aviation regulator said on Thursday.

The agreement will include looking into demand and production supply of alternative aviation fuels as well as the economic conditions and regulatory environment to support a move to greener aviation.

The first project is a technical feasibility study of an airport hydrogen hub and the infrastructure requirements to support future hydrogen-powered aircraft operations, due to begin in early 2022 and run for two years.

This includes the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen, aircraft ground services, logistical equipment, and refuelling systems.

Airbus has said it is hoping to bring a hydrogen plane to market by 2035, and has signed deals with airlines for similar studies.

Airlines around the world are looking to meet ambitious emissions targets in line with government commitments. Aviation accounts for around 2.5% of global carbon emissions.

