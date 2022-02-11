Singapore Airlines to buy ExxonMobil's sustainable fuel in push to cut emissions

A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac before a delivery ceremony to Singapore Airlines at the Boeing South Carolina Plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, United States March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Singapore's civil aviation authority and state-investor Temasek will support the city-state's flagship carrier Singapore Airlines in buying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) for use in flights, the parties said on Friday.

Its use is expected to reduce about 2,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions during the one-year pilot program starting from third quarter this year.

The carrier (SIAL.SI) will use the blended SAF from Exxon Mobil in its planes and Scoot flights. The fuel will comprise 1.25 million litres of neat SAF, supplied by Finnish oil refiner Neste Oyj (NESTE.HE), mixed with refined jet fuel at Exxon Mobil's facilities in Singapore, the parties said.

SAF generally produces up to 70% less carbon than fossil fuels and is being looked at as a way of making flying more environmentally friendly prior to the introduction of carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen airplanes.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

