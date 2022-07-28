Singapore c.bank issues disclosure, reporting guidelines for ESG funds

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank issued new disclosure and reporting guidelines for retail ESG funds on Thursday, including requiring funds to provide details on their investment strategy as part of measures that will come into effect from January next year.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its Sustainability Report 2021/22, ESG funds sold to retail investors will have to provide details including investment strategy and criteria and metrics used to select investments, as well as risks associated with a fund's strategy.

Reporting by Chen Lin and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies

