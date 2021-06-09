Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Singapore central bank places $1.8 bln with funds for green investments

A view of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's headquarters in Singapore June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Singapore's central bank has placed $1.8 billion with five asset managers as part of moves to protect its portfolio from climate change risks and aid the city-state's efforts to promote environmentally sustainable projects.

"We aim to reduce risks to the portfolio across different climate scenarios, seize investment opportunities from the transition to a lower carbon future and support the transition of portfolio companies," Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) told a news conference on Wednesday.

The MAS, which manages the country's official foreign reserves, said the deployment of the funds was part of its green investment program.

