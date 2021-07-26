Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Singapore's GIC invests $240 mln in Arctic Green Energy

1 minute read

The logo for Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd, is seen on a building in Singapore July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

July 26 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC (GIC.UL) will invest $240 million in Arctic Green Energy to support the renewable energy firm's expansion in Asia and Europe, the companies said on Monday.

Arctic Green Energy focuses on the decarbonisation of the building sector and has a geothermal partnership with China's state-owned oil giant China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (600028.SS).

The funds would help Singapore-based Arctic Green Energy launch new projects and ramp up its capability in geothermal energy, which is derived from hot underground springs and is a greener alternative to using fossil fuels for heating and cooling.

JP Morgan acted as the sole placing agent for the deal.

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

