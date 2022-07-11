Society Watch: 'Conversation around low pay isn't going away' say Sainsbury's campaigners

Sainsbury's pays the living wage to direct employees, but a motion to have it extended to contract workers was defeated at its recent AGM. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

July 11 - Will they, or won’t they? This month, the long-running saga of Sainsbury’s and wages came to a head when shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) overwhelmingly rejected a special resolution to pay the so-called real living wage.

In the end, just 16.7% of votes cast were in favour of the motion, which had been brought by the charity and responsible investment champions ShareAction, with the backing of a team of influential investors, including HSBC and Fidelity International.

They had wanted to see the UK’s second-largest supermarket commit to becoming an accredited Living Wage Employer by 2023. Although the retailer already pays the living wage – which in the UK is set at £9.50 an hour – to its direct employees, ShareAction wanted this extended to contracted staff, such as cleaners and security guards, too.

In an open letter ahead of the AGM, company chairman Martin Scicluna had urged shareholders not to back the motion, on the basis that doing so would allow a third party, the Living Wage Foundation, to dictate the company’s pay structure. His words had the desired effect.

Despite the defeat, ShareAction campaign manager Rachel Hargreaves remained upbeat. “As we deal with the continued effects of the cost-of-living crisis, the conversation around low pay isn’t going to go away, and both employers and investors need to step up,” she said.

The idea of a living wage first surfaced more than 130 years ago, when Liberal MP and Yorkshire mill owner Mark Oldroyd suggested: “A living wage must be sufficient to maintain the worker in the highest state of industrial efficiency, with decent surroundings and sufficient leisure.”

Its merits have more recently been covered in a report published by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) ‘The case for living wages: How paying living wages improves business performance and tackles poverty’, which picks up on Oldroyd’s idea that there’s not just a moral imperative to pay a living wage, but a business one too.

“The idea that wages are a net cost rather than an investment in your workforce is really key,” says Annabel Beales, director of learning and engagement at Business Fights Poverty, and one of the report’s co-authors. “If you treat people well, and you pay them well, and you respect them… then that brings many returns.”

These include increased profits, greater loyalty and a more productive and motivated workforce, says the report, with employees no longer forced to take a second job to make ends meet. This leads to fewer mistakes, says Beales, as well as greater resilience in the supply chain and a reputational boost for the whole business.

“Lots of disputes at work are also pay related,” she adds, and paying the living wage “frees up energy and resources to put into other things.”

But, she insists: “the living wage is a very low bar,” and it should be seen as a wage floor, not a ceiling. “It’s not living in luxury, it’s just enough to feed your family and meet their basic needs.”

Yet it’s the threat of a wage hike, when companies are already struggling to make ends meet, that is one of the biggest fears about the implementation of a living wage, and its long-term sustainability.

Even the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), a long-time supporter of the idea, has its concerns, explains Alan Soady, head of media and communications at the organisation. “Undoubtedly, at the moment there are significant rising cost pressures on small businesses – tax rises, inflation, soaring input costs, energy and fuel costs. We’re urging the government to tackle ‘the-cost-of-doing-business crisis’ alongside efforts to stem the cost-of-living crisis, as you can’t solve one without the other.”

To this end, he says, the FSB has been “working with government to bring down non-wage employment costs such as employer NICs (National Insurance contributions), to make living wage increases more easily affordable”.

As was shown at the Sainsbury’s annual meeting, leading investors are starting to push for more recognition of the social element of ESG (environmental, social and governance). A commitment to the living way is now part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, for instance, while Standard & Poor’s Global has introduced a living wage criterion into its Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which is now compulsory for 11 industries in which the risk of labour issues are highest, including retail, mining and textiles

It's a move that Anna Barford, senior research associate the CISL and one of the report’s co-authors, believes will be a driver for more companies to start looking at the issue seriously. After all, proactively paying the living wage can help to future-proof a business, she explains, and prepare it for future regulatory requirements.

“This is hopefully the beginning of some big shift that has been needed for a really long time,” she says. “People have been talking about living wages for over 100 years but they’re still not a basic feature of business practice.”

Unilever began rolling out a living wage to all its direct employees in 2016, reaching full compliance by 2020, explains global sustainability director, social equity and inclusion, Anouk Heilen.

She recognises all the business benefits laid out in the report, with the positive effects on staff retention a major issue given the current state of the employment market. “If people are satisfied and happy in their job, and feel they are sufficiently paid, they will stay and that will help our company,” she says. “It helps us in terms of our license to operate (too). If we are behaving well as an employer and we invest in people, that will have a benefit on society.”

Unilever is now committed to extending a living wage to everyone that directly supplies goods and services by 2030. “Ultimately we felt that you can't be a purpose-led company if you rely on poverty wages in your supply chain,” she says.

But it is a huge process, affecting millions of people, which is why the company is adopting a phased approach. The complexity of introducing a living wage is one of the main stumbling blocks and, according to the World Benchmarking Alliance, just 4% of the top 2,000 companies having a living wage commitment.

Barford at CISL wants to see more pre-competitive collaboration and a greater openness, with companies sharing their recommendations and learning so they can solve the issue together. “Behind the scenes a lot more companies are working on it but they’re not quite ready to talk about it because they’re worried about not being able to… deliver fast enough,” she adds. “It’s a very complex issue.”

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Sustainable Business Review, a part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.