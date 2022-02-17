Spain's ACS plans to sell renewable business Zero-E, Expansion says

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spanish engineering group ACS is planning to sell its renewable energy unit Zero-E, which could be worth 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion), Expansion newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unidentified market sources.

ACS will launch the sale process after Easter, the newspaper said, adding French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) is advising the Spanish conglomerate.

Zero-E comprises existing renewable power plants and projects with a total capacity of 2,900 MegaWatts, the newspaper said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ACS and Societe Generale did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Renewable energy assets are attractive to investors seeking to bolster their environmental credentials and lower carbon emissions and Spain has become one of the most active markets for solar and wind power.

($1 = 0.8802 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Christina Thykjaer. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.