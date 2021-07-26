Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

SSE, Siemens Gamesa to seek green hydrogen in Ireland, Scotland

2 minute read
1/2

A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British power generator SSE (SSE.L) and Spanish wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) will explore options to develop green hydrogen from two onshore wind farms in Scotland and Ireland, the companies said on Monday.

Many governments see green hydrogen, which is produced from water through electrolysis powered by renewable energy, as a way to curb emissions, especially those from industry that have so far been difficult to reduce, but its production is expensive.

"It took three decades for wind and solar to reach grid parity with fossil fuels, green hydrogen needs to do the same in one decade if we are to reach our 2050 carbon neutral targets," Paulina Hobbs, CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Service Northern Europe & Middle East, said in a statement.

The two companies said they would investigate developing green hydrogen at two as yet unnamed onshore wind farms and aim to work with green hydrogen customers across industries including transportation, major distilleries and gas network operators.

Britain, which has little green hydrogen production, aims to develop 5 gigawatts of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 11:24 AM UTCRegulators to unlock 'black box' of ESG corporate ratings

Global regulators took a first step on Monday to unlock the "black box" of corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings suggesting formal oversight of a sector which helps channel trillions of dollars into climate-friendly investment funds.

Sustainable BusinessChina says EU's planned carbon border tax violates trade principles
Sustainable BusinessSSE, Siemens Gamesa to seek green hydrogen in Ireland, Scotland
Sustainable BusinessUrban legend: Why Alibaba’s John Caplan is bullish on cities
Sustainable BusinessSingapore's GIC invests $240 mln in Arctic Green Energy