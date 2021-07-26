SSE, Siemens Gamesa to seek green hydrogen in Ireland, Scotland

A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British power generator SSE (SSE.L) and Spanish wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) will explore options to develop green hydrogen from two onshore wind farms in Scotland and Ireland, the companies said on Monday.

Many governments see green hydrogen, which is produced from water through electrolysis powered by renewable energy, as a way to curb emissions, especially those from industry that have so far been difficult to reduce, but its production is expensive.

"It took three decades for wind and solar to reach grid parity with fossil fuels, green hydrogen needs to do the same in one decade if we are to reach our 2050 carbon neutral targets," Paulina Hobbs, CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Service Northern Europe & Middle East, said in a statement.

The two companies said they would investigate developing green hydrogen at two as yet unnamed onshore wind farms and aim to work with green hydrogen customers across industries including transportation, major distilleries and gas network operators.

Britain, which has little green hydrogen production, aims to develop 5 gigawatts of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

