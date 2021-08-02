Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

SSE, TotalEnergies to offer companies shorter renewable power contracts from Seagreen

2 minute read
1/2

A general view of a logo at the TotalEnergies electric vehicle fuelling station in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - SSE (SSE.L) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) will later this year launch tenders offering corporate customers power from their Seagreen offshore wind project for five-year terms, around half the length of most renewable power purchase agreements.

Renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) are an increasingly common way for large companies to secure clean energy and meet their climate targets, but typically have durations of 10 years or more.

“We are innovating the offshore corporate PPA model to help energy-intensive businesses to hit net-zero targets with ease and speed,” said Damien McSweeney, finance director for Seagreen Wind Energy.

Seagreen Wind Energy is the joint venture owned 51% by TotalEnergies and 49% by SSE to develop the wind project off the coast of Scotland.

Once fully operational in 2023 the 3 billion pound ($4.2 billion) Seagreen project will be able to generate enough electricity to power around 1.6 million homes, the companies said.

Tenders to purchase the power will be released later this year.

($1 = 0.7194 pounds)

Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 10:45 AM UTCFinancial regulators urgently need to get a grip on 'Big Tech' - BIS

Central banks and financial regulators urgently need to get to grips with the growing influence of 'Big Tech', according to top officials from central bank umbrella group the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Sustainable BusinessSSE makes $1.7 bln Scotia Gas exit in low-carbon push
Sustainable BusinessIn Bolsonaro's backyard, Brazil central bank pressures banks to hew to greener line
Sustainable BusinessInvestors overseeing $14 trln call for vote on company climate plans
Sustainable BusinessRenault locks in lithium supply from Vulcan Energy in five-year deal