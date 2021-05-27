Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Sustainable mobility has become central for Ferrari - chairman

Reuters
1 minute read

Ferrari Roma is unveiled during its first world presentation in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The issue of sustainable mobility has become central for Ferrari (RACE.MI) as the luxury carmaker prepares to unveil its first all-electric model in 2025, Chairman John Elkann said on Thursday.

"Ferrari's future promises to be full of exciting challenges and extraordinary opportunities to capture. The new CEO will find in Maranello an organization rich in talent, ability as well as enthusiasm to build a great future," Elkann told shareholders of Exor (EXOR.MI), the holding company of Agnelli family, which controls Ferrari.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 6:27 AM UTCThe little engine that could, and the oil giant that couldn’t

Last December, when a week-old hedge fund named Engine No. 1 challenged Exxon Mobil to change its ways, laughter echoed through Wall Street circles, from the fund's name that recalled a famous children's book to its tiny, then-$40 million stake in what was once the world's largest publicly traded company.

Sustainable BusinessEXCLUSIVE Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources
Sustainable BusinessInvestors, court deliver ‘stark warning for Big Oil’ on climate
Sustainable BusinessShell ordered to deepen carbon cuts in landmark Dutch climate case
Sustainable BusinessExxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote