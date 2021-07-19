Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sustainable Business

Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India -Nikkei

The logo of Suzuki Motor Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) will enter the electric vehicle (EV) market by 2025 starting in its stronghold market India, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen ($13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said.

"We have been saying that we will enter EV and strong hybrid cars in India by 2025," a Suzuki spokesperson said, but added that the company has not announced any price or whether it will launch EVs in India first.

($1 = 110.0800 yen)

Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by Jason Neely

