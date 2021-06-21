Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Swiss wealth manager Pictet appoints first female partner in 200-year history

2 minute read

A sign bearing the logo of family owned private bank Pictet is pictured at the company headquarters in Geneva May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - Swiss wealth and asset manager Pictet Group on Monday appointed Elif Aktug as managing partner, the first woman to hold that position in the private bank's 216-year history.

Francois Pictet will also become a managing partner from September pending regulatory approval for the two, which would expand the number of partners to nine, Geneva-based Pictet said in a statement.

The Pictet Group is a partnership of owner-managers, with principles of succession and transfer of ownership that have not changed since its foundation in 1805. It had 609 billion Swiss francs ($661.09 billion) under management or custody at the end of 2020.

Aktug has been with Pictet since 2011 as the lead fund manager of Pictet Asset Management's Agora, a 2.5 billion euro ($2.97 billion) European equity strategy. Prior to that, she was a managing director with Goldman Sachs in London.

Francois Pictet joined the firm in 2015 as part of the Pictet Investment Office, the ultra-high-net-worth investment arm of Pictet Wealth Management.

"We're delighted to welcome Elif and François to the Board of Partners, a step we've been planning since the end of 2020 to help manage the increased demands resulting from the strong growth of the firm," senior managing Partner Renaud de Planta said.

($1 = 0.8408 euros)

($1 = 0.9212 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 11:23 AM UTCWhat’s the plan? Corporate polluters lag on setting climate goals

Scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45% by 2030 to have any hope of meeting Paris Agreement targets for the middle of the century and averting catastrophic warming.

Sustainable BusinessJapan pledges $10 bln financial support for Asia's energy transition
Sustainable BusinessIKEA, Rockefeller foundations to pledge $1 bln in clean energy push
Sustainable BusinessEquinor CEO says govts need to open more offshore wind areas
Sustainable BusinessSwiss wealth manager Pictet appoints first female partner in 200-year history