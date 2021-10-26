Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

TC Energy targets net-zero emissions from its operations by 2050

A TC Energy pump station sits behind mounds of dirt from the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline as it lies idle near Oyen, Alberta, Canada February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Oct 26 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) said on Tuesday it would target net-zero emissions from its operations by 2050 after mounting pressure from investors and governments for energy companies to join the fight against climate change.

The timeline is in line with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's goal of net-zero emissions for the country, the world's fourth-largest oil producer.

The company, which also hoped to cut greenhouse gas emissions intensity from its operations by 30% by 2030, said it plans to seek low-carbon energy sources to support its operations, invest in low-carbon energy and infrastructure and use carbon credits and offsets to reduce its emissions.

TC Energy also said it intends to develop and deploy systems to digitize its operations, monitor emissions and reduce fugitive methane discharge, leaks and flaring associated with regular operations and maintenance.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) last year set emissions reduction targets, hoping to be a net-zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2050.

Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

