TotalEnergies shareholders urge regulator to ensure climate resolution included at next AGM

May 5 (Reuters) - A group of shareholders in French energy giant TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) urged the country's financial watchdog AMF to make sure that a rejected climate resolution will be put on the agenda at the next shareholders' meeting.

The group of 11 investors, which jointly holds 0.78% of TotalEnergies' share capital, cited an April 27 decision by the company's board to reject the proposed resolution "for legal reasons".

Last month, investors had separately dropped a proposed resolution urging Totalenergis to do more to help fighting climate change, after the company had made additional commitments. read more

Reporting by Sarah Morland, editing by Tassilo Hummel

