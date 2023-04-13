As transport firms try to steer a path through troubled waters, they look for new partnerships

Summary Convergence of economic, climate and digital crises, the war in Ukraine, and COVID-19 is hitting transport sector hard

April 12 - They say that history is just one damn thing after another, but recent events and trends have converged to create what the World Economic Forum is calling the polycrisis.

As present and future risks interact with each other, the WEF defines the polycrisis as “a cluster of related global risks with compounding effects, such that the overall impact exceeds the sum of each part”. It is not hard to see why the WEF put forward this thesis. The world is facing a cost-of-living crisis and renewed inflation at the same time as it seeks to recover from a global pandemic and deal with the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Overlaying all of these challenges are the current and future impacts of climate change, while the concurrent development of the digital economy, which promises huge benefits, also brings with it a whole new class of cyber threats.

Often the transportation sector finds itself at the heart of this upheaval, both as victim and protagonist. “Catastrophes will always happen, but we are so connected that we feel the effects more clearly, because events on the other side of the world are closer to us,” says John Fokker, head of threat intelligence at cybersecurity firm Trellix.

Sometimes this is obvious, as when the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, became stuck in the Suez Canal, disrupting global trade flows that were already massively disjointed because of the CovidCOVID-19 pandemic. By the time the ship was freed after six days, 367 ships were waiting to go through the canal and the blockage had frozen $10 billion of trade.

And if Putin’s invasion of Ukraine took many by surprise, it was fairly predictable that the war would disturb global food security and contribute to a huge increase in energy prices around the world.

At other times, linkages are less evident to industry participants: the automotive industry was caught out by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan because so many parts producers were located nearby. The situation was exacerbated by floods soon after in Thailand, another key link in global automotive supply chains. The industry appears to have failed to learn from that, as similar disruptions occurred when floods hit Thailand again in 2020.

A sign is seen as Exxon station is out of gas after a cyberattack crippled the biggest fuel pipeline in the country, run by Colonial Pipeline, in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

And when Colonial Pipeline was hit by a ransomware cyber attack in 2021, it disrupted logistics supply chains and transportation across the eastern United States and beyond, as the pipeline system transports diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from Texas as far as New York. It also illustrated how new risks can emerge faster than companies are able to cope with them. “Cyber, like climate change, is a threat multiplier. As technology evolves, we are very quick to embrace new technology as a society, but we struggle to place safeguards on new technologies,” Fokker points out.

Rasmus Valanko, managing director for systems transformation at We Mean Business, says the transportation and logistics sectors need to deal with two different aspects of the polycrisis. “Outside of climate change, it is seen more in terms of economic crisis, energy security and Covid COVID causing supply chain disruptions from multiple sources.”

But there is a specific climate change polycrisis as well, he adds, in which different climate impacts combine to disrupt transportation around the world – last year’s drought in Europe stopped shipping using the Rhine because of low water levels, while flooding in Pakistan made all road transport impossible in parts of the country.

The key risks to the sector are flooding and tropical cyclones or hurricanes, and 5-10% of transportation assets will be affected by climate impacts, says Kamil Kluza, chief product officer of risk analytics platform Climate X. To address these risks, “companies need to understand the risks and where their hotspots are. Although climate change is a global problem, the way it affects individual companies will be very location-specific”.

Meanwhile, companies are having to get to grips with the technological changes they are being asked to adopt to decarbonise the sector. While it is clear that they must cut emissions, the best pathway is not always clear. In trucking, for example, there is a fight for supremacy between battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell trucks, while the best low-carbon fuel options for shipping are still up for grabs.

A fuel cell hydrogen truck stands at a Hydrogen H2 Filling station for trucks and cars in Berlin, Germany January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Even where it is obvious, incumbents are struggling to make the transition at the pace required – and they are often being out-manoeuvred by nimbler competitors, as initially happened to traditional carmakers with the emergence of Tesla, Polestar, CUPRA and others.

In part, this is because it is not just the vehicles that the sector has to consider. The value chains for the sector are extremely extended and likely to get longer still with new technologies, ranging from hydrogen to sustainable aviation fuel. They have to invest in new infrastructure, including charging or fuelling facilities, production facilities for hydrogen and derivatives such as ammonia and transport pipelines as well as new raw materials such as cobalt and rare earths, for which supply chains are not well- established.

As transportation becomes increasingly electrified, there is also a need for more robust grids and a huge increase in renewable energy capacity.

Just as many of the global risks we face are starting to converge, the response must be joined up as well. It can be difficult to work out when and where particular risks are going to hit, and it is not easy to lead a company with so many shocks and disruptions coming from different sources, Valanko says.

But the trends are relatively clear, he adds. “Best practice in leading a company in this world of multiple risks and crises is to pick a direction of travel and head in that direction with determination.”

Yet a sector that could once be serviced by a single source of fuel, encompassing passenger vehicles, trucking, shipping and aviation, has become more fragmented. “Each sector has its own challenges,” says Manosij Ganguli, head of mobility at the Energy Transition Commission (ETC).

Trucking, for example, is driven by the total cost of ownership (TCO) of vehicles, Ganguli points out, with operators, logistics companies and freight carriers operating on very thin margins. That bodes well for the transition because battery electric trucks, while more expensive to buy, are much cheaper to run than their diesel equivalents.

Shanghai port in China, which has recently partnered with Los Angeles in a green shipping corridor. REUTERS/Aly Song

Cooperation will be crucial to drive change, though, he adds. “Consortiums will have a massive role to play, right across the value chain. They will involve energy companies, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), the logistics companies that buy and operate the trucks and the end customers such as retailers.

“We need joined-up thinking. For OEMs to invest millions of dollars in zero-emission truck factories, they will need a substantial order book, otherwise they are taking a big risk. We need operators placing these orders because they have their own net-zero targets and retailers who want zero-emission deliveries of goods.”

He adds: “It’s not a chicken and egg situation where the trucks can be built without a resilient grid to back it up. It all has to happen side by side. We need to share the risks across the value chain and governments need to give a clear direction and ambitious timeline for how fast this is going to happen.”

One example of this, in shipping, is green corridors, which the ETC defines as “specific trade routes between major port hubs where zero-emission solutions are demonstrated and supported”.

For both shipping and aviation, companies are scrambling for supplies – of low-carbon methanol and ammonia for shipping and of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the case of aviation – but unlike in trucking, there is no cost advantage to greener fuels, and operators will need to pay a green premium to help scale up capacity for these fuels.

Shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk is leading the way, having ordered 12 new methanol-fuelled ships and secured 730,000 tonnes a year of the fuel, which will be made using renewable energy and carbon captured from industrial facilities.

This is an example of the new form of collaboration companies are going to have to create, We Mean Business's Valanko says. “Companies are being exposed to working with different stakeholders and in different ways. It’s an opportunity to test new ways of thinking and working.”

Fokker of Trellix agrees. “When things go wrong, people still look at them in terms of vertical siloes. With the polycrisis, you need to understand how things are connected.”











