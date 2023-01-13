UAE Masdar signs MoU with Dutch companies to develop green hydrogen supply chain through Amsterdam















Jan 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' renewable energy company Masdar signed on Friday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Port of Amsterdam, SkyNRG, Evos Amsterdam and Zenith Energy to explore the development of a green hydrogen supply chain between Abu Dhabi and Amsterdam in support of the Dutch and European markets, Masdar said in a statement.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.