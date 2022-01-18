UAE's AMEA Power to raise clean energy output to 5,000 MW in 3 years -WAM

CAIRO Jan 18 (Reuters) - AMEA Power, a subsidiary of United Arab Emirates-based Al Nowais Investments (ANI), said on Tuesday that it aims to raise its output of clean energy to 5,000 megawatts (MW) within the next three years, state news agency WAM said.

The agency added that the company's production from renewable energy projects since its establishment has reached about 2,000 MW through solar and wind energy plants in 15 countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco and Mauritania.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by David Goodman

