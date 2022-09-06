UK-based power Bboxx buys solar energy provider PEG Africa : statement

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

DAKAR, Sept 6 (Reuters) - UK-based power company Bboxx has bought West Africa-based solar energy provider PEG Africa, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The acquisition gives Bboxx access to new markets in Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Mali, bringing its total operating markets to 10 countries, it said.

"Following the acquisition, Bboxx will have over 250 shops and 4,000 staff, positively impacting the lives of 3.5 million people," the statement said.

The agreement was closed on Tuesday and financials have not been disclosed.

PEG Africa is one of West Africa's largest distributed energy providers, with close to 100 service centers and over 500 employees in four countries, according to the statement.

Reporting by Bate Felix Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Estelle Shirbon

