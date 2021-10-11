Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

UK companies, investors call for mandatory climate plan disclosures

1 minute read

Tesco Delivery Driver Paul Bradbury leaves work after he completes his delivery round, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British companies and investors including BT (BT.L), Tesco (TSCO.L), Aviva (AV.L) and Legal & General Investment Management (LGEN.L) on Monday urged the British government to make large companies disclose their net-zero climate transition plans.

The government has asked companies voluntarily to set net-zero targets and disclose their transition plans ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month.

But the institutions, which include investors managing more than 4.5 trillion pounds ($6.13 trillion) in assets, said this did not go far enough, calling for a deadline of 2025 to make such disclosures mandatory for big firms.

Mark Versey, CEO of Aviva Investors, said mandatory transition plans were "vital if companies’ net-zero commitments are to translate into the reduction in global emissions required to meet the Paris Agreement".

Britain's local government pension schemes, hedge fund TCI and asset manager Sarasin last week told UK listed companies to allow shareholders a vote on their transition plans. read more

($1 = 0.7338 pounds)

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 1:29 PM UTC

Financial groups seek 'clear, credible and ambitious' climate action from G20

Financial services groups responsible for more than $90 trillion in assets on Monday called for the leaders of the world's largest economies to push through "clear, credible and ambitious" policies to battle climate change.

Sustainable Business
Analysis: Corporate business travel 'carbon budgets' loom for airlines
Sustainable Business
EXCLUSIVE U.S., EU line up over 20 more countries for global methane pact
Sustainable Business
France, Czech Republic and others push for nuclear in EU's green investment rules
Sustainable Business
Britain should use COP26 to push sustainable aviation fuel - Heathrow CEO