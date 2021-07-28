UK financial watchdog sets diversity targets for listed companies

Skyscrapers in The City of London financial district are seen in London, Britain, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Companies listed on Britain's stock market should aim for women to make up at least 40% of their boards or explain why this has not been achieved, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

Investors are increasingly putting their money into companies that meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, including cutting carbon emissions or a more diverse workforce.

The FCA also proposed that at least one senior position, such as company chair, chief executive or chief financial officer, be held by a woman, and that at least one board member should be from a non-white ethnic minority background.

The changes to the FCA's listing rules are expected to take effect in late 2021 after a public consultation on the proposals.

Companies would have to comply with the targets or explain to shareholders why they have fallen short.

The watchdog also proposes that a wider range of listed companies disclose an increased amount of diversity and inclusion data.

"This could include, for example, considerations of ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, lower socio-economic background and other diversity characteristics," the FCA said in a statement.

The diversity targets would apply to UK and overseas companies with equity shares in either the premium or standard listing segments on the London Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Gareth Jones and Barbara Lewis

