UK markets watchdog to bolster ESG expertise

Signage for the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), the Britain's financial regulatory body, is seen at their head offices in London, Britain March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will call on outside experts to advise on policymaking for investments related to environment, social and governance (ESG), it said on Tuesday.

The FCA said it is setting up a new ESG Advisory Committee as part of efforts to meet the government objective for the watchdog's policies to help Britain create a so-called net zero economy by 2050.

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman

