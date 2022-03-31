UK PM Johnson has 'insatiable desire' to expand wind power production

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference following a NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has an “insatiable desire” to expand energy production from wind, a spokesperson for his Downing Street office said on Thursday.

Johnson chaired a roundtable of industry leaders from the wind sector, telling them Russia's invasion of Ukraine had shown how crucial it is that the United Kingdom builds a strong, home-grown renewable energy sector to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

"While the UK was already a world leader in offshore wind, the Prime Minister told attendees that he had an insatiable desire to further maximise supply,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that attendees discussed a range of issues relevant to the sector, including auctions, improving the resilience of the energy grid, reducing costs and exploring what more could be done to ensure that locally supported wind farms can be built in good time.

Johnson is expected to shortly set out a new strategy on energy security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring.

Russia calls its actions a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it says are dangerous nationalists.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Ken Ferris

