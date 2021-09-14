Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

UK renewable energy supplier Haven Power changes name to Drax

1 minute read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British renewable energy supplier Haven Power has changed its name to Drax, its parent company Drax Group (DRX.L) said on Tuesday.

Haven Power was acquired by Drax Group in 2009 and supplies more than 20,000 large industrial and commercial customers with renewables-sourced electricity.

With the rebrand, Drax aims to partner with its business customers to support them in achieving their sustainability goals and to help them optimise their energy use, reduce carbon emissions, and minimise costs.

Drax plans to deploy bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at its power station in North Yorkshire. This will remove 8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year by 2030, it said.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

