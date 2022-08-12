UK shortlists 20 projects for next phase of net zero process

Companies Bp Plc Follow

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it had shortlisted 20 projects for the next stage of a key technology in its transition to net zero, which involves capturing and storing carbon emissions from industrial processes.

The government said the projects would be part of the carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) cluster process, which it plans to deploy in two industrial clusters by the mid-2020s and another two by 2030, and would be considered for state funding support to join one of the clusters.

