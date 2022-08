UK's Johnson Matthey, Sinopec unit explore decarbonisation options in China

A pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong province, China January 12, 2017. Picture taken January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British chemicals maker Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) said on Wednesday it was in in talks with the investment arm of China's Sinopec (600028.SS) for exploring a collaboration in decarbonisation technologies in China.

Johnson Matthey China said the companies have started active talks to explore possibilities in hydrogen technologies, fuel cells and decarbonisation technologies.

