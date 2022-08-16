UK's TuNur to invest $1.5 bln in a solar power plant in Tunisia -agency

TUNIS, Aug 16 (Reuters) - UK's renewable energy developer TuNur plans to invest $1.5 billion in building an export-oriented solar power plant in Tunisia with a capacity of 500 megawatts, Tunisian state news agency TAP said on Tuesday.

The plan was announced by the company's CEO Daniel Rich during a meeting with Tunisia's Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied in the capital Tunis on Tuesday, the agency added.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; weriting by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Chris Reese

