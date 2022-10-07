UN nations reach long-term aviation climate goal















MONTREAL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A UN body on Friday agreed to a long-term aspirational goal for aviation of net zero emissions by 2050, despite pushback from China and Russia, as countries aligned overwhelmingly with airlines amid mounting pressure to curb pollution from flights.

The decision, described as a "compromise" by several European countries who wanted a more ambitious target, was approved by the 193-nation International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) assembly, held every three years. read more

Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal











