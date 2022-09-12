U.S. bank regulator names new climate chief

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced Monday it had named Yue Chen as its chief climate risk officer.

Chen, who comes from the New York Department of Financial Services and previously worked at the Nature Conservancy and Goldman Sachs, will be charged with overseeing the regulator's efforts to police financial risks for banks from climate change.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder

