U.S. climate envoy Kerry calls to 'deweaponise' energy through green shift

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during the celebration of the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment's 50th anniversary in Oslo, Norway May 6, 2022. Orn E. Borgen/NTB/via REUTERS

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said countries should respond to the war in Ukraine by accelerating the shift to green energy and moving to "deweaponise" energy.

"The lesson is that we have to move faster to deweaponise energy anywhere in the world. It's not the first time it's been used as a weapon," he told delegates at a climate event hosted by the City of London.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Kate Abnett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.