Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

U.S. companies may have to disclose suppliers, partners' emissions under expected climate risk rule -SEC Chair

1 minute read

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could require public companies to disclosure their suppliers' and partners' emissions as part of a new climate-change risk disclosure rule, its chair said on Wednesday, adding that the agency is also exploring creating industry-specific requirements.

Gary Gensler also said that while the agency would learn from existing international climate risk disclosure standards, the SEC would create rules that are "appropriate" for the U.S. markets.

The new details are likely to spark consternation among U.S. issuers who have been pushing for a broad, principles-based climate risk disclosure regime rather than prescriptive demands.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, D.C. Editing by Michelle Price

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 10:41 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE U.S. studies plan to pay fishing industry for offshore wind impacts

The Biden administration is considering ways to ensure the U.S. commercial fishing industry is paid for any losses it incurs from the planned expansion of offshore wind power in the Atlantic Ocean, according to state and federal officials involved in the matter.

Sustainable BusinessAnalysis: Coal country cleanup: Biden plan sketches out possible future for former miners
Sustainable BusinessUK watchdog demands 40% women in boardrooms, ethnic diversity
Sustainable BusinessCould display drones snuff out the firework?
Sustainable BusinessSpain's Naturgy to invest $16.5 bln in green shift