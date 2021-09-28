U.S. to conduct environmental review of proposed offshore New Jersey wind farms

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department said on Tuesday it will conduct an environmental review of two proposed wind energy projects off the New Jersey coast.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC has submitted a plan to build two offshore wind projects about 8.7 miles (14 km) from the New Jersey shoreline, the department said in a statement.

