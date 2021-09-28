Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

U.S. to conduct environmental review of proposed offshore New Jersey wind farms

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department said on Tuesday it will conduct an environmental review of two proposed wind energy projects off the New Jersey coast.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC has submitted a plan to build two offshore wind projects about 8.7 miles (14 km) from the New Jersey shoreline, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 9:43 PM UTC

Pipeline operator Enbridge signs deals to produce RNG, hydrogen to meet emissions goals

Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it had signed partnerships with Royal Dutch Shell and Vanguard Renewables to make low-carbon fuels, as the Canadian pipeline operator aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions.

Sustainable Business
Green costs to push up travel prices but demand to stay - Britain's Jet2
Sustainable Business
Canada's second-largest pension fund says first to exit oil assets
Sustainable Business
Search for new Boston Fed to be 'open' amid calls for diversity
Sustainable Business
U.S. Democratic lawmakers urge Biden not to reduce biofuel mandates