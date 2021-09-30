Skip to main content

U.S. extends environmental review for SpaceX program in Texas

1 minute read

SpaceX's Elon Musk gives an update on the company's Mars rocket Starship in Boca Chica, Texas U.S. September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it would extend the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy program in Boca Chica, Texas, to Nov. 1.

The extension comes after federal and state agencies participating in the review made the request to extend the period for public input in the environmental assessment. SpaceX cannot launch the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle until the FAA completes its licensing process, which includes the environmental review.

