U.S. launches $4 billion effort to electrify U.S. ports, cut emissions

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C.
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday launched a $4 billion effort to electrify U.S. ports and cut heavy duty truck emissions.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it was seeking input in its $3 billion Clean Ports Program to reduce pollutants at U.S. ports and its $1 billion Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program to reduce vehicle emissions near ports and other truck routes. EPA wants details about the availability, market price, and performance of zero-emission trucks, zero-emission port equipment, electric charging and other infrastructure needs for zero-emission technologies.

Reporting by David Shepardson

