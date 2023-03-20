U.S. pipeline regulator grants over $25 million in funding to improve safety

Companies United States Department Of Transportation Follow















March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Monday announced more than $25 million in funding to improve safety nationwide after recent train derailments.

These grants are targeted to train first responders, strengthen safety programs, improve safety, reduce environmental impacts and provide support to state inspectors for hazardous materials shipments and pipelines inspections, PHMSA said.

"These grants will train firefighters and other first responders and help ensure that communities have the resources they need to keep their residents safe," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

In February, Norfolk Southern Railroad-operated train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, spilling over a million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants into the environment.

Last week, A BNSF Railway train derailed in Washington state along the Padilla Bay waterfront, spilling diesel fuel.

"Whether it's dealing with a pipeline rupture or a train derailment—training is essential to the safety of our first responders and the communities they serve," said PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru











