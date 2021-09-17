Skip to main content

U.S. Speaker Pelosi: Capitalism has not served our economy as well as it could

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks on "state of American democracy" during an event at Chatham House in London, Britain September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Capitalism has not served the U.S. economy as well as it could have, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, saying that the system needed to be improved.

"In America, capitalism is our system, it is our economic system, but it has not served our economy as well as it should," she told a Chatham House event. "So what we want to do is not depart from that, but to improve it."

"You cannot have a system where the success of some springs from the exploitation of the workers and springs from the exploitation of the environment and the rest, and we have to correct that."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by William James

