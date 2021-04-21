Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sustainable BusinessU.S. Treasury's Yellen says corporate climate commitments help manage financial risks

1 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, holds a news conference in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that companies setting ambitious carbon reduction targets are already helping financial institutions manage climate-related risks and helping support a transition to a low-carbon economy.

In remarks to a Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero event, Yellen such corporate commitments align with the Biden administration's policy objectives.

"They also help financial institutions manage the risks and opportunities associated with the transition, while sending a powerful signal to global financial markets," Yellen added.

Sustainable Business

