Vattenfall secures rights to build major German offshore wind farm

OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall has obtained the rights to develop a large offshore wind farm project in the German part of the North Sea, which could start operations in 2027, it said on Thursday.

Vattenfall had purchased the project previously known as "Global Tech II" in 2016, although a new offshore wind tendering system in Germany required it to confirm its intention to retain the rights, it said.

"This is an important milestone for us in Germany as the government aims to increase generation of electricity from offshore wind to 30 gigawatt by 2030," Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind at Vattenfall, said in a statement.

The wind farm off the coast of the North Sea island of Borkum would have a capacity of 980 megawatt (MW), corresponding to the consumption of more than one million German households, the company said.

Vattenfall still has to make a final investment decision.

The Swedish energy firm already operates two offshore wind farms in the German part of the North Sea.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche











