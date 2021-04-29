A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to invest about 40 million euros ($48 million) in European wind and solar projects by 2025 as part of a push to become carbon neutral, the head of the group's namesake brand said on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, Volkswagen will team up with Germany's top utility RWE (RWEG.DE) for a solar park in 2022 that will have a capacity to supply 50,000 households with power.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)

