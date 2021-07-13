Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sustainable Business

Volkswagen's EV unit plans to double charging infrastructure by end of 2025

2 minute read

FILE PHOTO: A technical employee cleans the paint in the final inspection at the production line for the electric Volkswagen model ID.4, in Zwickau, Germany, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) - Automaker Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) electric vehicle (EV) charging unit, Electrify America, said on Tuesday it planned to more than double its charging infrastructure in the United States and Canada over the next four years.

The company said it expects to have over 1,800 fast charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers installed by the end of 2025.

Charging infrastructure has attracted several sectors, including utilities, carmakers and big oil firms, all hoping to cash in on a rising demand for electricity in the wake of a global EV rollout.

Tuesday's announcement also comes after Reuters reported last week that Volkswagen was looking to sell a stake in Electrify America to gain access to outside funds for building infrastructure for battery-powered cars. read more

Electrify America, which counts ChargePoint (CHPT.N) and Tesla's (TSLA.O) Supercharger among its competition, has 635 charging stations with around 2,850 fast-loading spots up and running, according to its website.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sustainable Business

Sustainable Business · 1:15 PM UTCU.S. Treasury's Yellen says carbon pricing can work, with caveats

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged on Tuesday the use of carbon-pricing schemes such as a planned new European border levy but stressed such moves should take into account emission-cutting progress made in other ways.

Sustainable BusinessVW shows confidence in electric future with higher margin goal
Sustainable BusinessUnited Airlines to buy 100, 19-seat electric planes from Heart Aerospace
Sustainable BusinessShell unveils carbon capture project in Canada's Alberta province
Sustainable BusinessVolkswagen's EV unit plans to double charging infrastructure by end of 2025