White House to host meeting with key Amazon union organizer -official

Workers stand in line to cast ballots for a union election at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will host a White House meeting on Thursday with organizers from unions seeking to represent workers at Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Starbucks (SBUX.O) and other employers.

The meeting will include Christian Smalls, who heads the Amazon Labor Union, and other grassroots organizers from Starbucks/SEIU, United Paizo Workers/CWA and others, an official said.

The meeting is discuss "their extraordinary efforts to organize unions in their workplaces, and how their efforts can inspire workers across the country to make the choice to join or organize a union," the official added.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

