White House targets 20% lower aviation emissions by 2030

A Delta Airlines flight takes off past a U.S. flag in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it is targeting 20% lower aviation emissions by 2030, as airlines facing pressure to lower their carbon footprint promised to use more sustainable aviation fuel.

The push to accelerate carbon cutting is part of President Joe Biden's target of making the United States net carbon neutral by 2050.

The White House announcement comes as the United States and Europe are trying to boost production of SAF, which is now made in miniscule quantities from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal fat, and can be two to five times more expensive than standard jet fuel.

The announcement confirms a plan by U.S. airlines to back a voluntary industry target of 3 billion gallons of SAF in 2030, Reuters reported on Wednesday. read more

Biden said he is seeking a SAF tax credit as part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill being pushed by congressional Democrats, a move the industry says is necessary to offset the higher costs of production.

The proposed tax credit requires at least a 50% reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions and offers increased incentive for greater reductions.

Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, David Shepardson and Jarrett Renshaw in Washington; Editing by Mark Porter

