Sustainable Business

Factbox: With climate clock ticking, companies scramble to set green targets

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hundreds of companies around the world have promised to cut carbon emissions, but the deadlines they have set are years away and it is hard to tell if it is enough.

According to scientists at the United Nations, the world's net emissions must drop to zero by 2050 to limit the rise in global temperature to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

Following is a gist of some of the targets set by global companies ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate gathering in Scotland.

GHG - Greenhouse gases Scope 1 - Direct emissions Scope 2 - Indirect emissions Scope 3 - Indirect emissions produced by co, products, supply chain

