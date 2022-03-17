Swatch Group sees no big business impact from Russia crisis

The logo of Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch is seen at a shop in Bern, Switzerland March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group (UHR.S) does not expect a material negative impact on its sales or regarding access to raw materials following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its Chief Executive said on Thursday.

Nick Hayek said Russia accounted for around 1% of group sales and it didn't source any gold from the country that has been hit by western sanctions. The company's cheaper Tissot and Swatch labels were its biggest brands in Russia, showing its business there was "not only oligarchs," he told a press conference on its already announced annual results.

The group, also known for Omega and Longines timepieces, said last week it had temporarily suspended the operations of its stores in Russia "due to the increasing complexity and difficulty of the situation" after initially only halting exports.

(This story correct to read 'regarding access to raw materials' (not 'from higher raw material prices', paragraph 1)

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill

