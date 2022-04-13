From sweaters to roads: the Benettons eye takeover bid for Atlantia

A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside its headquarters in Rome, Italy August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - The Benetton holding company Edizione and U.S. investment fund Blackstone (BX.N) are preparing to launch a takeover offer for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) in what would be one of the largest global deals this year. read more

Atlantia's sale of its motorway business and potential change of ownership could help draw a line under years of political wrangling and reputational damage after the 2018 deadly collapse of a motorway bridge it operated.

The Benetton family started building its fortune in the 1960s with a small Italian knitwear factory and now has stakes in companies spanning infrastructure and shops.

Here is a timeline of the Benetton business empire.

* 1955 - Luciano, the eldest of the four Benetton siblings, begins to sell the colourful sweaters his sister Giuliana is creating at home in Treviso, in the northeast of Italy.

* 1965 - Luciano, Giuliana and their younger brothers Gilberto and Carlo set up their eponymous clothing group with its first factory in the small town of Ponzano Veneto.

* 1978 - A major expansion abroad lifts exports to 60% of production.

* 1981 - The Edizione holding company is created. It is controlled by the four founders and their families, through four more holding companies.

* 1982 - Benetton Group hires photographer Oliviero Toscani whose distinctive advertising campaigns bring global attention to the United Colors of Benetton brand.

* 1986 - Clothing group Benetton is listed on the Milan stock exchange.

* 1995 - Edizione buys a stake in Italian caterer Autogrill in one of the first Italian privatisations, as the group starts to diversify its business.

* 2000 - State-owned toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia is privatised and Edizione and other investors buy a 30% stake.

* 2003 - Edizione makes a tender offer for Autostrade shares, increasing its stake to around 84% of the company, which later changes its name to Atlantia.

* 2005 - Edizione expands in the airport business, which years later will merge with Atlantia.

* 2012 - Edizione delists Benetton group to relaunch the clothing business.

* 2018 (March) - Atlantia buys a 15.5% stake in the Channel tunnel operator Getlink.

* 2018 (July) - Edizione buys a stake in the Spanish telecoms masts group Cellnex.

* 2018 (July) - Carlo Benetton, the youngest of the four siblings, dies.

* 2018 (August) - A bridge in Italy, operated by an Atlantia subsidiary, collapses, killing 43 people. The disaster triggers a dispute with the Italian government which threatens to revoke concessions held by Atlantia's subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia to operate toll highways.

* 2018 (October) - Gilberto Benetton, who masterminded the family empire's diversification, dies at the age of 77.

* 2018 (October) - Atlantia completes the acquisition of Spanish toll-road operator Abertis.

* 2021 (June) - The board of Atlantia accepts an offer from Italian state lender CDP and its partners Blackstone and Macquarie for its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade, in a deal valuing the business at 9 billion euros.

* 2022 (Jan) - Alessandro Benetton, the son of Luciano, becomes Edizione Chairman, tightening the family's grip on its investments.

* 2022 (Jan) - Atlantia agrees to buy Siemens' (SIEGn.DE) Yunex Traffic division for 950 million euros ($1.1 billion).

* 2022 (April) - The Benetton family tells Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Brookfield it is not interested in the funds' takeover approach for Atlantia, adding that it is in talks with Blackstone over the future of the group.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

