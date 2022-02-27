1 minute read
SWIFT says it preparing to comply with curbs on Russian banks
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The SWIFT international payments system said on Saturday it was preparing to implement Western nations' new measures targeting certain Russian banks in coming days.
"We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction," it said in a statement.
Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by William Mallard
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.